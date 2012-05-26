This Former Bank Analyst Quit Her Job To Cycle Professionally And Now She Might Go To The Olympics

Imagine if you could quit your Wall Street job to pursue a full-time career as a professional athlete and possibly compete in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.



That’s exactly what former Lehman Brothers’ analyst Evelyn Stevens did when she left Wall Street in 2009 and became a pro cyclist the following year.

Stevens, 29, was an associate at Gleacher Partners from July 2007 to July 2009. Prior to that, she worked as an analyst at Lehman Brothers from 2005 to 2007.

These days she’s a professional cyclist at Team specialised Lululemon, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to joining that team, she cycled for Team HTC-Highroad.

In 2010, she won the USA cycling national road champion time trial and placed first in numerous other cycling competitions, according to her bio on U.S. Cycling.

She is also one of the top contenders to become a member of the U.S. road racing team that will ride on the August 1 time trial, according to the Associated Press.

Stevens wasn’t immediately available for comment because she’s currently on a five-day race. Nice!

In the meantime, check out this video of Stevens explaining how she got to where she is today as part of the U.S. Olympic Committee’s new program, “Raise Our Flag” — which allows people to support American athletes by contributing a stitch to the U.S. flag that will go with them to the Olympic Games this summer.

