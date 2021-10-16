Eve announces she’s expecting her first child with husband after years of trying

Eve and Maximillion Cooper attend Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum on September 14, 2019 in London. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The rapper and actress known as Eve announced that she’s pregnant on Instagram.

Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, Maxamillion Cooper, in February 2022.

Cooper and Eve have struggled with fertility in the past, and many stars congratulated the couple.

Eve, a rapper, singer, and actress, is expecting her first child with her husband, Maximillion Cooper, she announced on Instagram on Friday.

She posted a series of two photos showing her cradling baby bump, alone in the first image and with Cooper in the second. The baby is due in February 2022, according to the post’s caption, which also says her followers know how long she can Cooper have “been waiting for this blessing.”

After four years of dating, Cooper and Eve, who starred in the television show, “Queens,” got married in 2014, People reports, and Cooper has four kids from his previous marriage – Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13.

Cooper and Eve have been trying to conceive for years, Madam Noire reported. She discussed her struggles when she was a co-host on “The Talk.”

“For me, I’m 42 now. My husband and I, we’ve been trying and trying and trying and trying,” she said during the episode about fertility treatment, adding that she had a myomectomy, a procedure to improve fertility by getting rid of fibroids, in early 2020.

Cooper posted the same photos on his Instagram with a caption that reads, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way!”

Other musicians from Missy Elliot to Ludacris popped into the comments on the couples’ posts to say congratulations.