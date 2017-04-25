This electric concept car proves we are living in the future

It seems like every other day there’s another company out there showing off its new self-driving car prototype. One of the most beautiful self-driving concepts I’ve come across is EVE — from the automotive startup NIO. The stunning concept would feature panoramic windows, a cushy cabin, and an artificial intelligence system that promises to learn your preferences over time. NIO plans to put EVE on the road by 2020.

