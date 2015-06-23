Scientists have discovered how to power cars with water vapour

By harnessing the power of bacterial spores, researchers at Columbia University have discovered a way to power devices through evaporation. They created the world’s first evaporation-powered car and have plenty of ideas on future innovations using this technology, including sport wear that responds to sweat. So add evaporation to the list of renewable energy sources we now have at our disposal.

Video courtesy of Columbia University



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.