Oh Awesome, The New Greek Finance Minister Has Already Pissed Off The Rest Of Europe

Earlier we mentioned reports of a “hole” in the new austerity plan, suggesting that already the deal isn’t expected to reduce the debt by as much as previously advertised.That’s not all that’s going wrong.



FT has a good story on how the new Greek finance minister, Evangelos Venizelos, has managed to anger the rest of his European counterparts, by attempting to already renegotiate privatization plans and also change the timeline of the imminent vote.

The article quotes on diplomat as saying “He managed to say everything he shouldn’t have said,” referring to his performance at a meeting in Luxembourg

