Franklin Graham, the US evangelical preacher and Trump ally, has been dropped by every venue of his UK tour after an LGBT-led protest

The American evangelical pastor Franklin Graham has been dropped by every venue of his UK tour, which is due to begin May 2020.

LGBT rights groups pressured venues in seven UK cities to drop Graham, who has called homosexuality a “sin.”

“We are still finalising where the Graham Tour will be held,” his website said.

The pastor addressed the backlash, saying in a Facebook post: “It is said by some that I am coming to the UK to bring hateful speech to your community. This is just not true.”

Throughout January LGBT rights groups across the UK launched petitions and pressured venues in seven cities, which had been scheduled to host Graham, to drop him. Graham has repeatedly said homosexuality is a “sin” and “an abomination.”

On Wednesday, the last of the seven venues, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, said it had cancelled Graham’s appearance in the wake of the furor.

Graham had planned to preach eight times between May 30 to October 4, and wrote a Facebook post seeking to mute the criticism.

“It is said by some that I am coming to the UK to bring hateful speech to your community,” he said. “This is just not true. I am coming to share the Gospel, which is the Good News that God loves the people of the UK, and that Jesus Christ came to this earth to save us from our sins.”

In late January, he also told Decision Magazine that the boycott was evidence that “Christians are being discriminated against” in the UK.

The location for the each of Graham’s events now reads “TBA” on his official tour website.

Graham is scheduled to visit Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham, London, Cardiff, Glasgow, and Sheffield.

Opposition to @Franklin_Graham’s UK Tour is strong, but so is the support. While several venues have dropped out of the tour, more than 1,800 churches are rallying together in prayer. https://t.co/SCxYkVQw4q — BGEA (@BGEA) February 5, 2020

Graham is a virulent defender of President Donald Trump, and in December led the backlash to an editorial in Christianity Today that called for Trump’s impeachment.

“Incompatible with our values”

Some of the venues have released statements explaining their decisions.

“Over the past few days we have been made aware of a number of statements which we consider to be incompatible with our values,” the ACC Liverpool said in January 24 statement after announcing the cancellation.

The Sheffield Arena cancelled Graham’s visit on January 29, saying it did “not endorse” his views. The Scottish Event Campus cancelled its event in Glasgow on the same day.

Arena Birmingham cancelled Graham’s appearance on January 31. “Following a review of The Graham Tour, Arena Birmingham has made the decision to no longer hold the scheduled event at the venue,” the venue told Pink News.

Stadium MK, in Milton Keynes, said it was cancelling the event “due to our concerns that the event may lead to a breach of the peace.”

The International Convention Centre Wales cancelled Graham’s appearance in Cardiff last week, but did not elaborate.

A venue for the London date, on October 4, has not yet been announced.

