The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America makes history by installing first openly transgender bishop

Bishop Megan Rohrer speaks to the press before their installation ceremony at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, on September 11, 2021. AP Photo/John Hefti

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America has installed its first openly transgender bishop.

Bishop Megan Rohrer will serve a six-year term in northern California and northern Nevada.

Rohrer, who uses the pronoun “they,” is married and has two children.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America has installed its first openly transgender bishop in a ceremony at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco on Saturday.

The Rev Megan Rohrer will serve a six-year term in northern California and northern Nevada, overseeing nearly 200 congregations.

Rohrer, who goes by the pronoun “they,” will be the first openly transgender person elected to that post in any mainline Christian denomination.

“My call is … to be up to the same messy, loving things I was up to before,” Rohrer said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.“But mostly, if you’ll let me, and I think you will, my hope is to love you and beyond that, to love what you love.”

“I step into this role because a diverse community of Lutherans in Northern California and Nevada prayerfully and thoughtfully voted to do a historic thing,” they added. “My installation will celebrate all that is possible when we trust God to shepherd us forward.”

Rohrer previously served as pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in San Francisco. They were elected as bishop of the Sierra Pacific Synod in May after its current bishop announced his retirement.

Rohrer grew up in a small town in South Dakota, is married, and has two children, ages 7 and 8.

The bishop’s goals will focus on tackling issues such as homelessness, racial inequality, and food insecurity.

The church has about 3.3 million members and is one of the largest Christian denominations in the United States.