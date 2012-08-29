Evander Holyfield Takes His Bromance With Mike Tyson To A New Level With This Funny T-Shirt

In one of the more odd sports friendships in recent memory, Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson seem to have suddenly become besties, despite a heated rivalry in the ring that once led to Tyson biting off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear.



The latest volley was a picture Holyfield posted of himself on Twitter (see below) in which he is wearing a white t-shirt emblazoned with Tyson’s famous face tattoo. The caption on the picture reads: “Mike Tyson bit my ear and all I got was this lousy t-shirt.”

@ miketyson bit my ear and all I got was this lousy t-shirt. twitter.com/holyfield/stat… — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) August 27, 2012

Holyfield may have only gotten a t-shirt. But we get to enjoy the spoils of one of the better, and unexpected, friendships in sports.

