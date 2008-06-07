Evander Holyfield Broke

TMZ.com:



Evander Holyfield made over $200 mil in the ring … and probably another 10 grand or so on “Dancing with the Stars.” So shocker — seems he’s broke.

Evander’s home has gone into foreclosure and it’s going on the auction block. On the home front, he’s being sued for allegedly defaulting on a $550,000 landscaping bill. And, baby mama Toi Jenese Irvin is taking him to court for $6 grand in back child support.

