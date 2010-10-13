Evan Williams: "Twitter Will Get To A Billion Members"

Twitter founders Evan Williams and Biz Stone spoke at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco earlier this week.



Ben Parr of Mashable was there.

Per Ben, here are the key points Ev and Biz made:

Twitter adds 1.8 million members a week

No backlash to new Twitter layout

Malcolm Gladwell is wrong that social-media is irrelevant to social activism

People WANT to receive “promoted tweets” (Twitter’s new advertising engine.) Starbucks has more than 1 million followers.

Like Facebook, Twitter will hit 1 billion members someday. But they will be different people than Facebook’s members. And they’ll use the service differently.

