Evan Williams On Twitter's Forgotten Cofounder: "It's True"

Earlier today, we published a story about Noah Glass, the Twitter cofounder you’ve never heard of because he was pushed out for murky reasons.The guy who did the pushing, former Twitter CEO and cofounder Ev Williams – whom we were unable to reach for the story – just tweeted:



“It’s true that @Noah never got enough credit for his early role at Twitter. Also, he came up with the name, which was brilliant.”

Good for Evan, tweeting that.

Catch up on the story:

The Real History Of Twitter

An Interview With Twitter’s Forgotten Founder, Noah Glass

