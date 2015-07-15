Twitter co-founder Evan Williams had a great comment on that fake story that Twitter was sold

Julie Bort
Medium CEO Evan WilliamsKevin Moloney/Fortune Brainstorm TechMedium CEO, Twitter co-founder and board member Evan Williams

The twittersphere went crazy on Tuesday after a fake news story circulated that the company was selling for $US31 billion.

Shortly afterwards, Twitter board member Evan Williams was on stage at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, where a reporter from Fortune asked him about the story, and about Twitter’s attitude toward a sale, or if it was “under pressure” to go private again.

He dismissed the “pressure to go private” question by simply saying no, “not at this time.”

As to if the company was open to sell, his come-back was brilliant.

“There are probably legal things to answer that question” he said, then continued, “blah, blah, blah, the board will do what it’s supposed to do.”

The “blah, blah, blah” got a laugh from the audience, and all follow-up questions about a sale were promptly squashed.

