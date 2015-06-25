Ev Williams explains the internet in this hilarious old video, which he calls his first 'internet product'

Before Evan Williams founded Blogger (which he sold to Google) , Twitter (which is now public and worth more than $US20 billion), and most recently Medium, he was just a young college kid obsessed with the internet.

Business Insider found an old video on Williams’ Ev Head blog where he’s explaining just how the internet finally came of age.

During a talk at Big Omaha in Nebraska in May 2014, Williams said he was sitting in his basement in Lincoln when he decided to invite his friends Paul and Eric over to record an instructional video on how to use the internet.

He spent week on the scripts and working on the editing, adding “It was a pretty serious endeavour”.

“This was my first internet product, and we sold it mostly via spam on Compuserve,” Williams said during the Big Omaha talk. “That just blew up. It helped millions of people get on the internet. [pause] Maybe it didn’t, but the important thing was that started my journey to being an internet entrepreneur.”

Here’s how the internet “finally came of age”:

If you want to hear Williams explain more, he talks about the video at 6:00 minutes:

