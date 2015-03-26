Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel will appear on season two of HBO's 'Silicon Valley'

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel will be making a cameo appearance on the season two premiere of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” show, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Though his appearance will reportedly be brief, he will have a prominent role in the episode.

Spiegel will be playing himself, but little else is known about his part.

The first episode of season two airs April 12 at 10 p.m.

Google chairman Eric Schmidt, Re/code editor-in-chief Kara Swisher, and TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington were among those who had cameos in the first season of Mike Judge’s parody of the tech industry.

