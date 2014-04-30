The Snapchat Co-Founders Just Took An Amazing Selfie On My IPhone

Snapchat co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy both made Time Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

At a gala Tuesday night celebrating the honorees at Lincoln Center, Spiegel and Murphy posed for photos but declined to speak with any press.

After the duo made their way down the red carpet and before they could step into the awaiting elevator, I handed Spiegel my iPhone — with the Snapchat app open — and asked him and Murphy to take a selfie. They obliged and even had fun with it.

Here is the result of what Spiegel handed back to me:

I played around with it for a bit:

And ultimately decided on this:

Here’s what Spiegel and Murphy looked like at the event when they weren’t making funny faces:

And here they are inside the party with Rupert Murdochand honoree David H. Koch.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey was also at the event. Dorsey wrote about Spiegel and Murphy in their Time magazine profile, saying the two deserved the honour because they “created something radical in its straightforwardness and speed.”

“The visual, personal and ephemeral nature of Snapchat creates a freedom for people around the world to just be themselves, sending 400 million snaps daily,” Dorsey added. “Snapchat is a perfect expression both of Evan’s and Bobby’s personalities.”

