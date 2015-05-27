Here's what Evan Spiegel wants to change about Snapchat

There are a lot of things Evan Spiegel wants to change about Snapchat, the CEO said on stage at Re/code’s Code Conference Tuesday evening.

One thing that he highlighted was that he really wants the company to work on is the way people view video Snaps.

Right now, users have to hold down a button on screen the entire duration of the video, or else the video stops playing.

Spiegel says that in the future, Snapchat could eliminate that requirement.

Originally, the feature was put in place because it was a sort of makeshift safe-guard against screenshotting (at the time, the iPhone didn’t have a screenshot API).

However, now that the iPhone does have a screenshotting API, it’s not necessary. Spiegel says that he and the team realise that many users find it kind of annoying. And as Snapchat moves into more longer, original content, that press-and-hold burden just gets bigger.

“Press-and-hold shows engagement, but maybe it’s holding us back from longer videos,” Spiegel says.

So, is this change actually going to happen?

“We try not to ruin surprises,” Spiegel says, “But that might be in the cards at some point.”

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.