Inside the $16 million home where Snap CEO Evan Spiegel reportedly just married model Miranda Kerr

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel married supermodel Miranda Kerr during an “intimate” event in their Brentwood, California, home on May 27, E! News reported.

Spiegel and Kerr bought their lavish home for $US12 million ($AU16 million) last year, as TMZ first reported. The 7,164-square-foot home came with city views, a pool and pool house, a home gym, and a guest house.

Take a look around the home that hosted an estimated 50 people for the wedding ceremony and reception on Saturday.

Renowned California architect Gerard Colcord designed the house. Zillow It's in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. Zillow There's more than 7,100 square feet of living space. Zillow The open floor plan lets in plenty of sunshine. Zillow The house belonged to Harrison Ford for 30 years before he offloaded it in 2012. Zillow The kitchen is full of marble. Zillow But the formal dining room is finished with dark grey woods. Zillow The library continues the grey-wooded theme. Zillow The bedroom features a dramatic cathedral ceiling. Zillow There are seven bedrooms in all. Zillow Here's one of the eight bathrooms. Zillow The gym is fully stocked with workout gear. Zillow Out back, the pool and pool house overlook the city. Zillow A guest home also sits on the property. Zillow

