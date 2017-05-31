Inside the $16 million home where Snap CEO Evan Spiegel reportedly just married model Miranda Kerr

Zillow and Getty/Kevork DjansezianEvan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel married supermodel Miranda Kerr during an “intimate” event in their Brentwood, California, home on May 27, E! News reported.
Spiegel and Kerr bought their lavish home for $US12 million ($AU16 million) last year, as TMZ first reported. The 7,164-square-foot home came with city views, a pool and pool house, a home gym, and a guest house.
Take a look around the home that hosted an estimated 50 people for the wedding ceremony and reception on Saturday.
