Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and model Miranda Kerr just bought a $12 million home together

Zillow and Getty/Kevork DjansezianEvan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr.
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel is apparently moving on to bigger things in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.
After buying a $3.3 million house there in late 2014, the 25-year-old has now purchased a lavish $12 million pad in the same neighbourhood, as TMZ first reported.
He purchased the 7,164-square-foot home with girlfriend Miranda Kerr, a 33-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model.
It comes complete with city views, a pool and pool house, a home gym, and a guest house.
Spiegel actually bought the house for $500,000 less than the $12.5 million listing price.
