Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and model Miranda Kerr just bought a $12 million home together

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel is apparently moving on to bigger things in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

After buying a $3.3 million house there in late 2014, the 25-year-old has now purchased a lavish $12 million pad in the same neighbourhood, as TMZ first reported.

He purchased the 7,164-square-foot home with girlfriend Miranda Kerr, a 33-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model.

It comes complete with city views, a pool and pool house, a home gym, and a guest house.

Spiegel actually bought the house for $500,000 less than the $12.5 million listing price.

Large and lavish, the home was designed by Gerard Colcord, a renowned California architect. Zillow It is located in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. Zillow Inside, the home has 7,100 square feet of living space. Zillow The open floor plan lets plenty of natural California sunshine to filter through the home. Zillow The home belonged to Harrison Ford for 30 years before he offloaded it in 2012. Zillow The kitchen is full of marble. Zillow But the formal dining room is finished with dark grey woods. Zillow The library continues the grey-wooded theme. Zillow The bedroom features a dramatic cathedral ceiling. Zillow In all, there are 7 bedrooms. Zillow Here's one of the 8 bathrooms. Zillow The gym is fully stocked with workout gear. Zillow Out back, the pool and pool house overlook the city. Zillow A guest home also sits on the property. Zillow

