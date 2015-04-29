Pinterest cofounder: Apple deal is a 'template' for the future

Pinterest wants you to move beyond pinning your dream vacation to actually taking it. And to do that, it’s going to have to team up with businesses.

“People often describe Pinterest as a scrapbook,” said Evan Sharp, Pinterest’s co-founder and chief creative officer. “At the end of the day, it’s a link, it’s a place.”

Pinterest now has the challenge of turning those links and places into downloads and trips. When asked how the company is planning to monetise at the Bloomberg BusinessWeek Design Conference, Sharp pointed to

recent partnership with Apple as an example of how the visual bookmarking company is working on monetisation.

“When you find an app on Pinterest now, you can install it,” Sharp said. “It’s a template to think about how we’re implementing it in the future.”

Apple is just the start. Sharp emphasised that the site is about unlocking creativity, and businesses will have to bridge the gap from bookmarked interests to action. With 50 billion pins on the site, buttons to download MP3s from musicians or buy craft supplies would be an easy way to capitalise on creative.

It’s important that Pinterest figure out how to make money, as investors recently plowed more than $US350 million into the company at an $US11 billion valuation.

NOW WATCH: 6 Food Myths That Are Completely Wrong



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.