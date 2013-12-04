Evan Rachel Wood Blasts MPAA Over Deleted Sex Scene

Actress Evan Rachel Wood is not happy, to say the least, with the MPAA over a recent decision to remove a sex scene from her upcoming movie “Charlie Countryman.”

“The indie film, co-starring Shia LaBeouf, featured a graphic scene that had a female receiving oral sex from a man,” reports Variety. “But director Frederik Bond was forced to remove the scene in order to obtain an R rating from the Motion Picture Alliance of America.”

The actress took to Twitter to explain how she feels about that (hint: not good!).

Warning: colourful language. Read from the bottom up:

“This isn’t the first time oral sex between a man and woman has led to controversy with the MPAA. Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams’ drama ‘Blue Valentine’ received an NC-17 rating back in 2010,” notes Variety, adding that “the ruling was overturned without any changes being made to the the Weinstein Company movie.”

