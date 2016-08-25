Evan McMullin told us what first comes to his mind about Trump, Clinton, Cuban, and 6 others

Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin told Business Insider in a Wednesday interview his first thoughts when hearing names such as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Republican nominee Donald Trump, and billionaire business mogul Mark Cuban.

McMullin decided to recently embark on his independent candidacy after being dissatisfied by both Trump and Clinton. He said he’s the only true conservative in the race. McMullin previously worked as a CIA operative and as a policy director for the House Republican Conference.

Here were his thoughts on nine people, asked to him in rapid-fire style:

Trump: “I cannot do just one word. I will say he is bigoted and terribly unqualified.”

Clinton: “Corrupt.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan: “Patriot and a statesman.”

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence: “Uh, I, I, I’m confused at the moment by him. I’m not sure I have a one-word synopsis for him.”

Former 2016 presidential hopeful Jeb Bush: “A statesman and a patriot.”

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine: “A good man. Statesman.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont: “Honest.”

Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson: “Nice Man.”

Cuban: “Colourful and truth-speaking.”

Watch Business Insider’s full interview with McMullin below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.