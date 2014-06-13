The Latest Hazing Dinner Tab For Philadelphia Eagles Rookies Is 4x More Expensive Than The First One

Last weekend, Eagles lineman Lane Johnson Tweeted out the $US18,000 bill from Del Frisco’s Philadelphia he and other Eagles rookies had to pay.

With 15 diners, it came out to about $US1,200 a person — an obscene amount for most, but nothing that would ruin an NFL player.

This evening, Eagles guard Evan Mathis tweeted out a seemingly identical image. Except this time the total came to more than $US64,000. For 16 guests.

Have always hated this tradition. RT @EvanMathis69: Teaching rookies a lesson… pic.twitter.com/2IwgZpY1yR

— Saint Nick (@Nick_NoHeart) June 13, 2014

As was the case in Johnson’s meal, the liquor was where things really start to add up. Except here they seem to have ordered much more of it.

6 bottles of $US3,500 Screaming Eagle Cab — “one of America’s most sought-after wines” — totaling more than $US20,000.

12 bottles of $US1,500 Harlan Estate Cab, totaling more than $US17,000.

19 rounds of $US225 Remy Martin cognac for more than $US4,000

And everyone did a Kamikaze shot.

Most of the players went with the 32 oz. “long bone” steak for $US89. A few got 25 oz. strip steaks for $US67. And someone bought one crab cake for $US19.

Slightly grotesque; mostly harmless.

