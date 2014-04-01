Evan Longoria Promotes Shoe Company With An Adorable Photo Of His Daughter

Cork Gaines

At first glance, the photo posted by Evan Longoria to Twitter looks like just an adorable photo of himself holding his 1-year-old daughter.

But a closer look shows that the photo is actually an adorable promotion for New Balance shoes, a company that Longoria has an endorsement contract with. As far as athletes promoting companies through social media goes, there are many worse ways to do it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.