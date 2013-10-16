Rays Star Evan Longoria Paid For A $US1.5 Million House In Cash

Evan Longoria of the Tampa Bay Rays is one of the few athletes currently playing with a $US100 million contract and has a new house to call home for himself, his playmate girlfriend, and their 8-month old daughter.

Longoria bought a house in St. Petersburg, Florida for just $US1.5 million, and according to Drew Harwell of the Tampa Bay Times, Longoria paid cash.

The Spanish style house is one of 533 located on a series of man-made islands in the ungated Venetian Islse community. It has four bedrooms and is just seven miles from Tropicana Field.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.