Rays Star Evan Longoria Paid For A $US1.5 Million House In Cash

Evan Longoria of the Tampa Bay Rays is one of the few athletes currently playing with a $US100 million contract and has a new house to call home for himself, his playmate girlfriend, and their 8-month old daughter.
Longoria bought a house in St. Petersburg, Florida for just $US1.5 million, and according to Drew Harwell of the Tampa Bay Times, Longoria paid cash.
The Spanish style house is one of 533 located on a series of man-made islands in the ungated Venetian Islse community. It has four bedrooms and is just seven miles from Tropicana Field.
The neighbourhood is considered upscale, but most of the homes are single-story, making Longoria's one of the biggest at 3,400 square-feet.
Here is the foyer for the house Longoria will share with Jaime Edmondson, Playboy's Miss January, 2010.
