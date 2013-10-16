Rays Star Evan Longoria Paid For A $US1.5 Million House In Cash

Cork Gaines
Evan longoria houseGetty Images/Clearwater Largo Real Estate

Evan Longoria of the Tampa Bay Rays is one of the few athletes currently playing with a $US100 million contract and has a new house to call home for himself, his playmate girlfriend, and their 8-month old daughter.

Longoria bought a house in St. Petersburg, Florida for just $US1.5 million, and according to Drew Harwell of the Tampa Bay Times, Longoria paid cash.

The Spanish style house is one of 533 located on a series of man-made islands in the ungated Venetian Islse community. It has four bedrooms and is just seven miles from Tropicana Field.

The neighbourhood is considered upscale, but most of the homes are single-story, making Longoria's one of the biggest at 3,400 square-feet.

Here is a Google Maps view of the man-made islands.

Here is the foyer for the house Longoria will share with Jaime Edmondson, Playboy's Miss January, 2010.

There is a pool and gorgeous unobstructed view of Tampa Bay.

Thanks to plenty of windows and sliding glass doors you don't have to be outside to enjoy the view.

Here is the kitchen with a fridge bigger than many closets.

Here is the living room.

Another view of the living room.

But the star of the house is actually outside with the deck, the pool, and the view.

The outdoor area even has its own kitchen.

Here is a look from the dining area back towards the kitchen and the deck.

The deck area looks like it is as big as the indoor living room area.

The house does have a dock and Longoria should have plenty of money left over for a nice boat.

The master bedroom has its own living area.

The master bedroom also has its own large balcony.

There is a theatre room.

Here is a spare bedroom.

And here is another bedroom.

Here is an office for the family.

The house also has a view of the Weedon Island State Preserve off in the distance.

Here is a view of the back of the house.

Now check out these maps that show which states are the best at producing professional athletes.

25 Maps That Show Where Professional Athletes Come From >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.