Evan Longoria Hits A Walk-Off Homer To Lift The Rays Past The Reds

Evan Longoria wa

Photo: Spawnkill

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a game-ending solo homer in the ninth inning to give the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.Longoria, who has struggled at home this season, sent an 0-1 pitch from Logan Ondrusek (3-3) into the left-field seats for his fifth homer in the last eight games. The previous four homers in this power stretch occurred on the road — the All-Star third baseman has just three homers and four RBIs in 24 games at Tropicana Field in 2011.



Johnny Damon homered and drove in three runs for the Rays, who have won nine of 11.

Jay Bruce connected in the top of the ninth for Cincinnati, tying it at 3 with a leadoff drive against Kyle Farnsworth (2-2).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.