Evan Longoria's 1967 Camaro Has Been Stolen

Photo: Yahoo! Sports

Evan Longoria has become the second prominent big leaguer to have have his car stolen during Spring Training. Last week, JC Romero’s $190,000 Porsche was snatched from a repair shop, and on Saturday night Longoria’s 1967 Camaro RS disappeared from an overflow lot owned by a Gilbert upgrade company in Arizona.Police think the car, valued at $75,000, is being broken down for its parts.



Longoria may not be too broken up over the theft, he’s been spotted driving a 1969 Camaro SS in Port Charlotte where the Rays hold Spring Training.

