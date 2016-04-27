A photographer leans out of a flying helicopter to capture these gorgeous aerial shots of New York City

Evan Joseph One World Trade Center at sunset.

Luxury real estate photographer Evan Joseph fell in love with New York City in 1992, when he moved there after graduating from Vassar College and made his first venture down into an underground record store on 8th Street.

Now, more than 20 years later, Joseph is flying high above the city in a helicopter, capturing sweeping aerial images of the beloved skyline.

His newest book, “New York From Above“, is an ode to One World Trade Center. Completed in July 2013, the newly finished structure was for Joseph — and many New Yorkers — a form of healing after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

“When One World Trade was finally completed, I felt that the city had been restored in some meaningful way, and I wanted to capture all-new cityscapes that featured this ‘new’ New York,” Joseph told Business Insider.

Ahead, 13 photos from the book that celebrates Joseph’s cherished city.

Joseph has been flying above New York and capturing its fantastic views for over 10 years. Evan Joseph Midtown East and the United Nations building at sunrise When the weather permits, he'll fly multiple days in a row. Evan Joseph Stuyvesent Town Peter Cooper Village at sunrise His favourite time of day to shoot is at sunrise. 'It's just sublime ... so still and full of anticipation,' he said. Evan Joseph Roosevelt Island at sunrise Joseph moved to New York in 1992 and has seen it go through a lot of changes -- however, he says he's not nostalgic for the past. Evan Joseph The terrace of Tommy Hilfiger's dome penthouse at The Plaza, overlooking Central Park 'The constant change is the best part of New York,' he said. 'The city is different literally every single day, and this is what makes photographing it so much fun.' Evan Joseph The Statue of Liberty at sunset Back in 2001, Joseph had a downtown studio that was destroyed during 9/11. '(I was) very sensitive to the scars left by the tragedy, both in the landscape itself and in the psyche of this city I love,' he said. Evan Joseph One World Trade Center at sunset One World Trade Center inspired his newest book, 'New York From Above'. Evan Joseph Close-up view of One World Trade Center While he loves going up in the air to shoot, Joseph makes it clear that he's up there to get a job done, which can be mentally demanding. Evan Joseph Looking up the East River on Saint Patrick's Day 'When I'm soaring above the city I'm working, and working hard,' he said. Evan Joseph The United Nations building at dusk 'There are so many variables that I'm managing -- from every manual feature of the cameras, to changing lenses in the dark at 2000 feet with the doors off, to just communicating with the pilot and with air traffic control,' he said. Evan Joseph Empire State Building at dusk While Joseph loves shooting all the classics, such as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, one of his more recent 'obsessions' is the Bank of America building at Bryant Park. 'I love the geometry of that building and the way it's lit at night,' he said. Evan Joseph Bank of America building at Bryant Park at night He's also intrigued by the more historical architecture of New York, such as the Neo-Gothic-style St. Patrick's Cathedral, a building that dates back to 1858. Evan Joseph St Patrick's Cathedral at night For Joseph, it's the resulting images from his helicopter rides that bring him the most joy. Evan Joseph Aerial view of lower Manhattan at dusk

