Everything You Need To Make A Bomb Can Be Purchased AFTER Going Through Airport Security

Airport security is flawed and the TSA’s rules are inconsistent, but wait until you see this.

In this five-minute mini-documentary by Vice, it’s revealed that the ingredients you need to build a bomb (and all kinds of other insane weapons) can be purchased from in-airport stores after you go through security.

Meet Evan Booth, an independent security researcher who has turned this into something of a hobby. Booth buys things from airport stores after going through the standard security screening, where everything is ostensibly safe and innocuous, and turns them into explosives, nunchucks, and projectiles.

“Hopefully this work will just serve as good, solid information for people who make [airport security] decisions to make better decisions,” says Booth. And after watching his creations in action, you’ll likely agree that some better decisions need to be made.

Check this out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

