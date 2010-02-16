Another HUGE Blow For Democrats, As Indiana's Evan Bayh Announces Retirement

Photo: wikipedia

Another indication that Democrats are going to have a terrible November.Indiana Senator Evan Bayh is retiring.



The news is particularly bad since a Democratic seat in a conservative state like Indiana is a valuable commodity. Now that seat will likely to to the GOP. Among the contenders: former senator Dan Coates, who’s been working in DC as a lobbyist for the last several years.

Update: This announcement is particularly nasty for Democrats since, as Hot Air notes, it’s so late in the cycle, the party only has four days to name a new nominee. The party will feel seriously screwed over by this, though it only just reinforces how unhappy the Democrats in Washington are right now.

