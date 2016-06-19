REPORTS: Belgian authorities evacuated a major train station in Brussels after finding suspect packages

Belgian police cleared the Gare Centrale, a major train station in Brussels, after finding suspect packages, according to local media reports.
The alarm was raised just a day after authorities charged three men for plotting to attack fans during a Euro 2016 football game.
Pictures tweeted of the station show the scale of the evacuation:
Bruxelles : la gare Centrale évacuée après une alerte à la bombe, circulation des trains interrompue. @ninita121 pic.twitter.com/wpqMDgDD16
— Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) June 19, 2016
Eye-witnesses have Reported seeing #Police Swoop into the Station after an #Alert was Raisedhttps://t.co/HhX5eLPp7q pic.twitter.com/iUPn3YGk0o
— Hamatula (@BrahimCherIshaq) June 19, 2016
