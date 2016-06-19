REPORTS: Belgian authorities evacuated a major train station in Brussels after finding suspect packages

Belgian police cleared the Gare Centrale, a major train station in Brussels, after finding suspect packages, according to local media reports.

The alarm was raised just a day after authorities charged three men for plotting to attack fans during a Euro 2016 football game.

Pictures tweeted of the station show the scale of the evacuation:

Bruxelles : la gare Centrale évacuée après une alerte à la bombe, circulation des trains interrompue. @ninita121 pic.twitter.com/wpqMDgDD16

