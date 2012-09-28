UPDATE: Evacuation At JFK After Paperweight Mistaken For Grenade

From ABC7’s Eyewitness News:



#BREAKINGNEWS The customs area at Terminal 4 at JFK was evacuated as official investigate a grenade found in a travellers bag. — Eyewitness News(@eyewitnessnyc) September 27, 2012

UPDATE: More details from ABC. The passenger told officials that the grenade was inert, but the evacuation was carried out as a precaution. The grenade is now being inspected.

The passenger had arrived on a flight from Tel Aviv via Moscow.

UPDATE 2: All clear given after the “grenade” turned out to be a paperweight, according to New York Port Authority.

