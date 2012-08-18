This Restaurant Will Give You A 5% Discount To Leave Your Phone At The Door

Photo: Google Street View

Eva Restaurant of Los Angeles, CA offers diners a 5% discount to leave their phones with the receptionist, reports CNN.The restaurant is run by a husband and wife, and they want to recreate the feeling of a family restaurant.



Chef Mark Gold estimates that 40-50% of customers have participated in the discount.

“They actually get really enthusiastic about it,” he says. “I think people generally like the idea of being able to turn off their cell phones. They just haven’t been given the opportunity to or thought about it.”

