Billionaire's Wife Found Dead In Her London Mansion Days After Apparent Drug Overdose

Eva Rausing, the 48-year-old wife of one of Britain’s wealthiest men, was found dead in her $108 million London mansion up to a week after an apparent drug overdose.Her husband, Hans, an heir to the $9 billion TetraPak milk carton fortune, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession before her body was found, Britain’s Daily Mail reported.



Initial results of Eva’s autopsy were “inconclusive,” the Mail reported, although police believe drugs were responsible for her death.

The couple’s addiction problems have been public for some time: they met in a rehab clinic 25 years ago. In 2008, Eva was busted for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into an event at an embassy.

Her husband is being questioned in her death. For now, he’s in the hospital recovering from an undisclosed illness for several days, according to the Mail.

Eva worked with Kate Middleton on the Action on Addiction charity, the Mail reported. She was also a close personal friend of Prince Charles.

The prince had argued that Eva should be “given a second chance” after she was allegedly caught with drugs several years ago.

