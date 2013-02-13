Eva Mendez Gets Her Own Fashion Line After A Long Courtship

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood actress Eva Mendes is turning her hand to fashion design for a new multi-year partnership with US brand New York & Co.Not only will Mendes act as ambassador to New York & Co, featuring in campaigns and making appearances for the brand, but a sub-brand featuring her name, Eva by Eva Mendes, will be launched.



“When we asked our customers to name the celebrity they aspired to be, [Eva’s] name came up again and again,” Greg Scott, CEO of New York & Co, told WWD . “Based on that, we went out and pursued her. It was a very long courtship.”

The actress, who will produce four collections per year, is known for her style both on and off the red carpet, favouring designers such as Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Jonathan Saunders.

She is also currently a brand ambassador for Thierry Mugler’s fragrance Angel, and has previously featured in campaigns for Calvin Klein underwear, Revlon and Pantene.

Mendes, who is dating universal heartthrob Ryan Gosling, has hinted as to what her new line will include. “I love anything that winks to yesteryear,” she said. “You have to find what works for you. Quite a few times I’ve worn turban like accessories.

“In this day and age where everybody has a stylist, I appreciate the kind of woman who steps out of the box. I love feeling like an individual. I want to share all these little tips with women.”

Here’s hoping she’ll also share her tips on how to snare the Gosling.

