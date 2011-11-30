Eva Mendes Is Really Rubbing This Ryan Gosling Thing In Your Face -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

Photo: palzoo.net
- If you’re wondering where John Travolta was on Black Friday, wonder no more: he was at Ulta, taking his 11-year-old and a friend to the early-morning makeup sales.
- Fresh off his sea rescue effort, Prince William attended a party with wife Kate Middleton. Which means he stood around all night waiting for someone to ask about his daring adventure while guest after guest swooned over Middleton’s green dress.
- From the should-have-seen-this-coming files: “Twilight” fans are pretending to be engaged so they can try on Bella’s wedding dress at Alfred Angelo.
- Eva Mendes is still dating Ryan Gosling, and just to rub salt in the wound she’s wearing a lot of awesome outfits, too. Gosling, meanwhile, is wearing a white Hanes t-shirt under a pea coat, and nobody is mad about it.
- Speaking of Mendes-es: Sam Mendes, director and ex-husband of Kate Winslet, is now officially dating the actress who was rumoured to have broken up their marriage: Rebecca Hall.
- And Maggie Gyllenhaal is expecting a second child with husband Peter Sarsgaard. The two have a five-year-old daughter, Ramona.
