Eva Mendes spent just $6 on the dress she wore to her first red carpet

Before starring in hits such as “Hitch” and “2 Fast 2 Furious,” and dating fellow celebrity Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes was just your average thrift shopper and bargain lover.

In a recent #tbt to the 2001 premiere of “The Others” which Mendes posted on her Instagram, the actress is wearing a $US6 dress she found at Goodwill.

She also mentions that she did her own hair and make up.

And here’s the actual post:

Here’s her full caption:

The debut of my latest @nyandcompany collection has me throwing back to my first red carpet. I did my own hair and make up and that’s a $US6 dress from Goodwill. I’ve always loved a cheap find! Viva thrift shops! #tbt

Looks like her tastes have become at least a little more expensive: Mendes’ new collection for New York & Company, mentioned in her post, features dresses in the $US50-$US100 range.

