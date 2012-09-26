Eva Longoria Will Play 'Words With Friends' For Charity – Here's Today's Buzz

- APKaty Perry joins Taylor Swift and Beyoncé as a Billboard “Woman of the Year.”Katy Perry was named Billboard’s “Woman of the Year.” This year, in addition to hits “Wide Awake” and “Part of Me,” Perry launched a documentary film, “Katy Perry: Part of Me” based on the singer’s life.
- Snooki is now famous for two things: “The Jersey Shore” and having a law dubbed after her likeness. The proposed “Snookiville” law will give Garden State towns control over filming of reality shows. Current Jersey-related shows include “Cake Boss,” Snooki & JWoww,” and “Jerseylicious.”
- Edward Norton, Eva Longoria, and Snoop Dogg are among the celebs who will play popular mobile game “Words With Friends” on Thursday for charity. The winner will receive $500,000 for their charity from American Express. Excluded from the playing list? Alec Baldwin.
- You can change the coaches for a while, but “The Voice” isn’t going anywhere. NBC’s reality singing series has been renewed for fourth and fifth seasons.
- Let there be light! (Young) Thomas Edison is getting a drama at NBC.
- Kelly Osbourne’s Emmy manicure was estimated at $250,000. Why so much? Black diamonds. 267 carats of it.
- Though J.K. Rowling’s first adult book, “The Casual Vacancy” will be published Thursday, the “Harry Potter” author hasn’t ruled out another book set in the Wizarding world.
- Now, a Brazilian court wants “Innocence of Islam” trailer off YouTube.
