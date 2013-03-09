Eva Longoria Is Trying To Make Cat Food Sexy

Photo: YouTube

Eva Longoria is attempting something that hasn’t been done before: She is trying to make cat food ads sexy.The BBDO-created spot for Sheba cat food shows the “Desperate Housewives” star dancing around her house in a skimpy dress. Because dancing is her passion. As is her cat.



This is certainly different from the Meow Mix ads, which recently remixed the famous jingle with Cee Lo Green, and the new nihilistic ads for Friskies starring Henri the existential cat.

“My fans know that I am passionate about things like acting, charitable giving, cooking and dancing, but taking part in this campaign has helped me showcase my passion for pets — especially cats,” Longoria said in a statement.

Let’s see if this changes the cat lady stereotype. Watch the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

