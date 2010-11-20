HOUSE OF THE DAY: Who Gets To Keep Eva Longoria And Tony Parker's Under-Construction Mansion?

Photo: AP

Power couple Eva Longoria and Tony Parker are getting a divorce, and their dream home isn’t even finished yet (via Zillow).No one knows who gets to keep it, though the indoor basketball court and location suggest Tony will.



The newlyweds began construction on the $7 million mansion in 2008 in the exclusive Anaqua Springs Ranch neighbourhood just outside of San Antonio, Texas. The neighbourhood is gated and filled with custom homes that sit on one to four acres of land.

The 10,000 square foot floor plan includes all the amenities perfect for raising a family and entertaining: a guest house, a basketball court complete with Spurs logo, a volleyball court, a tennis court, a pool, and a mini water park.

Of course Eva could always paint on a Lakers logo.

Photo: Courtesy of Anaqua Springs Ranch

