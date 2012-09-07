Eva Longoria Takes A Jab At Mitt Romney Over Tax Breaks

“Desperate Housewives” actress Eva Longoria, a co-chair of the Obama re-election campaign, said in her speech to the Democratic National Convention that she could have used a tax break when she was struggling to make ends meet when she was a student, but as a movie star, she doesn’t need one.



Neither do other wealthy folks such as Mitt Romney, the actress said.

Watch Longoria’s speech below to find out about her random jobs while she was a college student.

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoDon’t Miss:

