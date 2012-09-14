CONFIRMED: Eva Longoria And Mark Sanchez Are Dating

Photo: Jason Kempin and John Shearer/Getty Images

rumours surfaced back in July that actress Eva Longoria and Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez were dating.Since then, paparazzi has snapped photos of the couple out and about and now, Longoria has confirmed that they are dating on Extra with Mario Lopez.



“Mark and I are…are… you know, we’re happy. Just dating,” Longoria told Lopez.

This isn’t the first professional athlete Longoria has been involved with, she was once married to NBA star Tony Parker.

Longoria, 37, is 12 years Sanchez’s senior.

