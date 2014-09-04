Eva Longoria Says Apple Employees Reached Out After Stealing Her Private Contact Info

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Women In Film Eva Longoria says her contact info was stolen at her local San Antonio Apple store.

Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton aren’t the only ones to have their private information leaked.

Actress Eva Longoria, too, revealed on “Access Hollywood” today that she’s been directly contacted by Apple employees who were able to access her personal information from company records.

“I’ve had a lot of problems with people breaking into my email, my Mac email,” Longoria told host Billy Bush. “Not hacked — just people get it from the stores, and I had a big problem with that.”

Longoria says Apple employees have contacted her after store visits, saying, “‘I made a dress, and I want to send it to you. I work at the Apple Store here in San Antonio.’ And I’m like… What? Did someone give out my email? Or my phone? ‘I saw your phone number from your profile, I just wanted to call and say hi, I’m a fan.'”

“There are a lot of privacy issues,” she added.

Apple — which claims in its privacy policy that “we communicate our privacy and security guidelines to Apple employees and strictly enforce privacy safeguards within the company” — did not respond to the show’s request for comment.

Watch Longoria explain the creepy situation in her own words below (5:00):

Longoria’s allegations come after Apple’s iCloud system was hacked, resulting in dozens of stars having their private, nude photos leaked to the public.

Apple denies that the photo leak was a result of “any breach in any of Apple’s systems including iCloud or Find my iPhone.”

