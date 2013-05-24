Eva Longoria Graduates With Master's Degree In Chicano Studies

“Desperate Housewives” actress Eva Longoria received her Master’s Degree in Chicano Studies at California State University, she revealed Wednesday on Twitter.



Big day today!!! Very excited to graduate for my Master’s degree in Chicano Studies! You’re never too old or too bus… say.ly/Via5Sy9 — Eva Longoria (@EvaLongoria) May 22, 2013

Longoria, 38, also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology from Texas A&M University.

In May, Longoria told E! News that she was hard at work on her thesis, joking “Hopefully I’ll finish it on time!”

Looks like she made it, as the actress jetted back from the Cannes Film Festival early to return to California in time for her graduation ceremony.

Longoria posted plenty of pictures from the special day:

In my cap and gown with mum and dad! I look like Harry Potter! say.ly/zdO5SK5 — Eva Longoria (@EvaLongoria) May 23, 2013

My Chicano Studies cohort at CSUN! Graduation day! say.ly/LiC5SNh — Eva Longoria (@EvaLongoria) May 23, 2013

Aaand here it is! Me and my diploma! say.ly/Lhy5SOQ

— Eva Longoria (@EvaLongoria) May 23, 2013

Jane Fonda even wrote a blog post about Longoria’as accomplishment: “She does these things with such ease and grace. (By the way, along with all the many things he does, she’s managed to get her Masters degree from UCLA in Chicano studies! She left this morning to return to Los Angeles for her graduation).”

