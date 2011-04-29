Guess Which Celebrity Barack Obama Is Asking For Immigration Advice

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Is Barack Obama getting a new immigration expert?A very well-known one?



The President hosted Eva Longoria on Thursday afternoon to discuss border security.

She joined other Hispanic public figures including America Ferrera and Rosario Dawson at the White House where they spoke with Obama, Valerie Jarrett and David Plouffe.

According to a release, they talked about “how we can work together to foster a constructive national conversation on this important issue.”

A recent poll shows that 63% of the country believes border security is the greatest priority in the fight against immigration. A majority of the total population supports “a welcoming immigration policy that keeps out only national security threats, criminals and those who would come here to live off America’s welfare system,” but only 49% of Democrats do (as opposed to 62% of GOP voters).

