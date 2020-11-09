Eva Longoria apologised after facing criticism for saying Latina women 'are the real heroines' of Joe Biden's election win

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Eva Longoria.

Eva Longoria issued an apology after saying during an interview on MSNC that “Latina women were the real heroines” of Joe Biden’s election win.

Speaking about the turn-out of women at the polls, the 45-year-old actor said: “The women of colour showed up in a big way. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here. Beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden/Harris at an average rate close to three to one.”

People quickly condemned her statement for playing down the role of Black women in the election win and erasing Black Latinx women.

Eva Longoria to @AriMelber on the impact of Latina women: “That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs … that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” pic.twitter.com/BiATbXbaeG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2020

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to condemn Longoria’s comments categorising them as anti-Black and noting that they not only diminish the work of Black women but also erase Black Latinx women.

One person said: “Black women have always been the backbone of the Dem Party. Even when the party doesn’t deserve our efforts & labour. What Eva Longoria said about Black women diminishes Black women’s efforts & also erases Afro-Latinas. & Real “heroines” where? Black women showed up & out AGAIN.”

Black women have always been the backbone of the Dem Party. Even when the party doesn’t deserve our efforts & labor. What Eva Longoria said about Black women diminishes Black women’s efforts & also erases Afro-Latinas. & Real “heroines” where? Black women showed up & out AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/4dhk249rQO — Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) November 9, 2020

Soon after, Longoria posted an apology on Twitter and attempted to clarify her comments. She said: “I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.”

She added: “My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that there is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness and I would never want to contribute to that.”

Please read ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/KO80U2yarD — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

Joe Biden was declared the winner of the US presidential election on Saturday after officially surpassing 270 electoral college votes.

Donald Trump has yet to accept the result of the election.

