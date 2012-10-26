Report: Eva Longoria Dumped Mark Sanchez Because He's Always In A Bad Mood About The Jets' Season

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Pretty couple Mark Sanchez and Eva Longoria broke up recently after dating for just a few months.Why such an abrupt ending to the relationship?



TMZ is reporting that the Jets are to blame. Sources told TMZ that “they broke up because Mark was impossible for Eva to be around because he was in such a crappy mood over the NY Jets’ horrible season.”

Sources told Page Six that Sanchez “tried everything he could to make [Eva] happy…. the problem was Mark is very focused on football while Eva is a busy businesswoman.”

The Jets are struggling this year at only 3-4 and Sanchez himself is not having his best season.

Sanchez’s rep says the break up was because of “scheduling” since Mark is obviously extremely busy at this time of year.

Whatever the reason may be, it’s safe to say football is certainly involved.

