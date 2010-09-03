Ev Williams: There Are Almost 300,000 Twitter Apps (And We're Only Killing A Few To Help Our Users)

Twitter CEO Evan Williams just announced that his service has 145 million registered accounts and almost 300,000 apps using its API.



In addition to these impressive numbers, he offered up a fairly odd justification for Twitter’s decision to create or buy its own clients for various computer and mobile platforms:

We did iPhone user tests and confirmed that even though there was a plethora of third-party Twitter apps, people were having trouble finding and selecting one because none were called “Twitter.” This kept them from using Twitter at all. For this reason, we acquired Tweetie and turned it into Twitter for iPhone, complete with a new user sign-up experience.

We quickly understood that we were doing users a disservice by not having a great client on each of the major mobile platforms. So, we took a similar approach with Twitter for BlackBerry (developed by RIM) and Twitter for Android, which launched a new version this week.

This is weird both because it is unconvincing, and because Twitter has nothing to apologise for here. The idea that Twitter needed an iPhone app because a significant portion of iPhone users simply couldn’t figure out how to use the service on their phones is absurd. But Twitter’s real motivation — to keep a direct connection with, and hopefully some day make real money off of, its own users — is perfectly reasonable.

Twitter’s open and widely-used API is one of the things that has made it so successful. It’s natural that the company is going out of its way to make sure developers still feel loved. But, as investor Fred Wilson pointed out a few months ago, there is a difference between building applications that expand on Twitter and filling product gaps that Twitter couldn’t get around to in its infancy.

Life is only going to get worse for companies doing the latter in the days to come. That’s tough. But take a page out of you investor’s book, Twitter, and be up front about it.

This strategy has been quite successful. Total mobile users has jumped 62 per cent since mid-April, and, remarkably, 16 per cent of all new users to Twitter start on mobile now, as opposed to the five per cent before we launched our first Twitter-branded mobile client. As we had hoped in April, these clients are bringing more people into Twitter, and, even better, they are attracting and retaining active users. Indeed, 46 per cent of active users make mobile a regular part of their Twitter experience.

How people are using Twitter

Our Twitter for iPhone and Twitter for BlackBerry clients are now two of the most popular ways to use Twitter. This may not be surprising. What may be more surprising are the other top ways people use the service. The following chart shows the top 10 applications people have used to access Twitter in the last 30 days. This is based on number of unique users. That is, out of all the people who logged into their Twitter account during the month, what percentage did so via each service. (The total is more than 100% because people often use more than one app.)

As this data shows, while smart phone clients are important, there are even more people who use the mobile Twitter web site and/or SMS. We’ve been seeing strong growth in both of these areas.

You’ll also note that third-party clients continue to play an important role for many people. And, it should be underscored that users of programs like TweetDeck are some of the most active and frequent users—which is why, along with the nature of how these clients work, a disproportionate amount of the traffic from Twitter runs through such tools.

And, while the percentage of overall users drops off pretty sharply after the few listed here, there are a tremendous number of other apps that people are using, not necessarily as their main Twitter client, but as an alternative way to create or view Tweets. The number of registered OAuth applications is now at almost 300,000—this number has nearly tripled since Chirp. (This can include multiple instances of the same software.)

It’s great to see this kind of variety and growth in the ecosystem as it moves beyond basic Twitter clients. These new services help people get the most out of Twitter, contributing to user growth and new business opportunities—both of which are critical to the long-term viability of the ecosystem. We’re making great progress in these areas—we currently have more than 145 million registered users and the performance of our Promoted Products has exceeded our expectations. But we still have lots of room to grow and improve. We look forward to seeing what’s next.

