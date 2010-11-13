Ev Williams And Biz Stone Are More Into Their Phones Than Victoria's Secret Supermodels

Photo: AP

Twitter cofounders Biz Stone and Ev Williams were spotted at a Victoria’s Secret runway show after party by the New York Post.The two were seated next to attractive models Adriana Lima, Lais Ribeiro, Anja Rubik, Erin Heatherton and Flavia de Oliveira, says the Post.



But instead of ogling the women, a “spy” for the Post says, “They were more interested in their phones, chatting to each other and meeting Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.”

We assume this is a relief to their wives.

