Australia could become an ‘EV-making powerhouse’ if the country’s next government invests in green technology, a new report suggests

Australia has the potential to become an EV manufacturing hub if the country’s next federal government invests in green technology, a new report suggests.

But major action will be required to scale up a local workforce and infrastructure to take advantage of the growing sector.

Until recently, the country has lagged behind other developed nations in EV manufacturing and purchases.

The new report, Rebuilding Vehicle Manufacturing in Australia: Industrial Opportunities in an Electrified Future, released by The Australia Institute’s Carmichael Centre on Tuesday, says Australia is uniquely positioned to attract and retain electric vehicle manufacturing.

Embracing the growing renewable energy automotive industry would also rebuild the nation’s car-making capacity, it said.

Reaching this potential would require major government action that went beyond the major party’s current promises for investment in the sector.

Ahead of the election, the Morrison government has ramped up its commitment to boosting the uptake of low-emission vehicles, in November unveiling a new policy that committed a further $178 million to its future fuels fund with the goal of installing 50,000 EV chargers in homes across Australia.

At the time Morrison said the plan would enable low emission vehicles to make up 30% of all new car sales by 2030.

Labor has claimed the Coalition’s failure to step in sooner has left the country trailing the rest of the world.

Until relatively recently only 0.75% of new cars sold in Australia were electric vehicles, compared with 8.1% in the state of California alone, and 10.7% in the UK.

But Electric Vehicle Council (EVC) data released in January shows incentives introduced by state governments in recent months have helped propel EV demand in Australia.

In 2021 Australia recorded 20,665 EV sales, up from 6,900 in 2020, with sales growing to 1.95% of new vehicle purchases.

The Labor party has committed ​$200 million over three years in loans, equity and other incentives focused on supporting the growth of a local manufacturing industry, along with lowering the cost of EVs in the country.

“What we’ve said is that we would bring in tax changes to help basically encourage the uptake of EVs,” Labor’s Shadow Minister for Industry and Innovation Ed Husic told Gizmodo Australia.

“It’s two things — it’s about revitalising manufacturing and lowering emissions while we do it,” Husic said.

Mark Dean, the lead author of The Australia Institute report, said the research sought to highlight the resources Australia already had — including rich reserves of lithium and rare earths, strong industrial infrastructure, a highly skilled workforce, powerful training capacity, abundant renewable energy options, and untapped consumer potential — that placed it in prime position to become a market leader.

“When it comes to creating an EV manufacturing sector, Australia enjoys advantages other nations would die for,” Dean said.

He added that while the country had, until recently, lagged behind other developed nations in EV adoption and manufacturing, the country was comparatively well-placed to adapt its existing infrastructure.

“Thanks to the resilience of our remaining automotive manufacturing supply chain, a surprising amount of auto manufacturing work – including components, specialty vehicles, and engineering – still exists here,” Dean said.

But Dean noted significant government support was required, including introducing a long-term strategy for vocational training to build the skills needed to service major EV manufacturers looking to set up operations in Australia.

The report recommended the government offer major global manufacturers incentives to set up in Australia, especially in Australian regions undergoing transition from carbon-intensive industries.

It also said the government should use tax incentives to encourage firms involved in the extraction of key minerals like lithium and rare earths with local manufacturing capabilities, especially emerging Australian EV battery industries, to pivot to the sector.

“No nation builds a major industry without its government taking a proactive role. Our new research shows there’s no excuse for inaction, because there are a huge range of powerful levers our government could be pulling,” Dean said.

“If we capture the moment we’ll capture abundant benefits: creating tens of thousands of regional manufacturing jobs, reducing our dependence on raw resource extraction, reinforcing our accelerating transition toward non-polluting energy sources, and spurring innovation, research, and engineering activity in Australia.

“We just need our government to act.”