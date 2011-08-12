EURUSD: Bear Pressure Likely Below Falling Trendline Resistance (Technical Outlook).

EURUSD: We are still holding on to our downside vulnerability view on EUR while it holds below its short term falling trendline (red) and the 1.4534/76 levels, our bias remains lower.This leaves risk to the downside towards the 1.4014 level with a break below here exposing the 1.3837 level, its July 12’2011 low followed by its Mar 06’2011 low at 1.3751 and subsequently the 1.3700 level, its psycho level. Alternatively, to avoid this from happening, the pair will have to return above its short term falling trendline and the 1.4534/76 levels. This if seen will pave the way for a run at the 1.4696 level, its Jun 07’2011 high. Further out, the 1.4938 level, its 2011 high comes in as the next upside target. All in all, EUR presently faces the risk of reversing its corrective recovery gains and targeting the 1.3837 level.



